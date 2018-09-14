FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission says Greece should deliver on promised pension cuts

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Greece should deliver on the promises it had made to its international lenders under its bailout, the European Commission said on Friday when asked whether Greece was free to forego a planned pensions cut in 2019.

“Pacta sunt servanda,” Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told a regular news briefing when asked about Greek plans not to introduce a pension cut agreed with lenders in 2017, using a Latin proverb which means “agreements must be kept”. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

