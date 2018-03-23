FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 23, 2018 / 9:24 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Greek current account deficit widens in January, tourism revenues drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, March 23 (Reuters) - Greece's current account
deficit widened in January compared to the same month a year
earlier on the back of a worsening in the trade and services
balances, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
    Central bank data showed the deficit at 586 million euros
from a deficit of 340 million euros in January 2017. Tourism
revenues fell slightly to 153 million euros from 158 million in
the same month a year earlier.
    "The rise in the deficit of the balance of goods is
primarily accounted for by an increase in the negative oil bill,
and secondarily, a rise in the deficit of the non-oil balance of
goods," the Bank of Greece said.
    It said exports of goods continued their upward course,
increasing by 16.2 percent at constant prices year-on-year but
at the same time imports, mainly of oil and ships, grew more.
    In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached
1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year.
          
*************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)      2018   2017
January                        -0.586 -0.340
----------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.