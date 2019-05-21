Bonds News
Greek current account deficit widens in March, tourism revenues up

    ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
widened in March compared to the same month last year, due to an
increase in imports of fuel and other goods, the Bank of Greece
said on Tuesday.
    Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.503 billion euros 
($1.68 billion) from a deficit of 1.151 billion euros in March
last year.
    Tourism revenues rose 32 percent in March year-on-year to
318.5 million euros.
*******************************************************
        
 CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)     2019        2018
 January                         -1.183      -0.696
 February                        -0.990      -1.398
 March                           -1.503      -1.151
 
 source: Bank of Greece                                         
               


($1 = 0.8968 euros)

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
