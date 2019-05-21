Greek current account deficit widens in March, tourism revenues up

ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month last year, due to an increase in imports of fuel and other goods, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.503 billion euros ($1.68 billion) from a deficit of 1.151 billion euros in March last year. Tourism revenues rose 32 percent in March year-on-year to 318.5 million euros. ******************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2019 2018 January -1.183 -0.696 February -0.990 -1.398 March -1.503 -1.151 source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)