Greek current account deficit widens in November, tourism revenues up

ATHENS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a wider deficit in November compared to the same month a year ago, on the back of a larger trade gap and a weaker primary income balance, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.417 billion euros from a deficit of 1.125 billion euros in November 2017. Tourism revenues increased to 326 million euros from 229 million in the same month a year earlier. "The deficit of the balance of goods grew, owing to a worsening of the oil balance, while the non-oil balance of goods improved. The primary income account deteriorated, almost exclusively as a result of higher net interest, dividend and profit payments," the Bank of Greece said. In January to November, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 3.8 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion euros year-on-year as the trade deficit widened. In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached 1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year. ********************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2018 2017 January -0.586 -0.340 February -1.294 -1.030 March -0.956 -1.412 April -1.344 -0.506 May 0.191 -0.658 June 0.210 0.737 July 1.577 1.545 August 1.564 1.826 September 0.551 0.978 October -0.871 -0.789 November -1.417 -1.125 ---------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Karolina Tagaris)