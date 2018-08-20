Greek current account surplus shrinks in June, tourism revenues rise

ATHENS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a smaller surplus in June compared to the same month a year earlier on the back of a wider trade deficit, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. Central bank data showed the surplus fell to 210 million euros ($240.18 million) from a surplus of 737 million euros in June 2017. Tourism revenues increased to 2.33 billion euros from 2.007 billion in the same month a year earlier. "In June the current account ... (was) down by 527 million euros year-on-year, as a result of a deterioration principally in the balance of goods and to a lesser extent in the primary income account," the Bank of Greece said. It said the trade gap rose by 535 million euros as imports outstripped exports, mainly the result of a worsening in the oil balance. In January to June, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 3.8 billion euros, up by 555 million euros year-on-year as the trade deficit widened and the primary income account surplus shrank. In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached 1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year. ****************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2018 2017 January -0.586 -0.340 February -1.294 -1.030 March -0.956 -1.412 April -1.344 -0.506 May 0.191 -0.658 June 0.210 0.737 ---------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)