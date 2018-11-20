Greek current account surplus shrinks in September, tourism revenues steady

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account balance showed a smaller surplus in September compared to the same month a year ago on the back of a wider deficit in the balance of goods, driven by a rise in oil imports, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

Central bank data showed the surplus shrank to 551 million euros from a surplus of 978 million euros in September 2017. Tourism revenues remained steady at about 2.4 billion euros. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)