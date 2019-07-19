Greek current account surplus widens in May, tourism revenues rise

ATHENS, July 19 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a larger surplus in May compared to the same month last year, on the back of an improved balance in the primary income account due to lower net payments for interest and dividends, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. Central bank data showed the surplus at 301 million euros ($338.87 million) from a surplus of 37 million euros in May 2018. Tourism revenues rose to 1.605 billion euros from 1.468 billion in the same month a year earlier. In 2018 as a whole, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. ********************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2019 2018 January -1.183 -0.696 February -0.990 -1.398 March -1.503 -1.151 April -1.400 -1.486 May 0.301 0.037 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)