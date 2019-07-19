Bonds News
Greek current account surplus widens in May, tourism revenues rise

    ATHENS, July 19 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
showed a larger surplus in May compared to the same month last
year, on the back of an improved balance in the primary income
account due to lower net payments for interest and dividends,
the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
    Central bank data showed the surplus at 301 million euros 
($338.87 million) from a surplus of 37 million euros in May
2018.
    Tourism revenues rose to 1.605 billion euros from 1.468
billion in the same month a year earlier.
    In 2018 as a whole, Greece's current account showed a
deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as
the trade gap widened.
    
**********************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)    2019   2018
January                       -1.183 -0.696
February                      -0.990 -1.398
March                         -1.503 -1.151
April                         -1.400 -1.486
May                            0.301  0.037                     
  
-------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece        


($1 = 0.8883 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
