UPDATE 1-Greek current account surplus shrinks in September, tourism revenues steady

(Adds table) ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a smaller surplus in September compared to the same month a year ago on the back of a wider deficit in the balance of goods, driven by a rise in oil imports, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. Central bank data showed the surplus shrank to 551 million euros from a surplus of 978 million euros in September 2017. At constant prices, exports of goods decreased by 1.8 percent, while imports of goods increased by 11.3 percent, the bank said. Tourism revenues remained steady at about 2.4 billion euros. In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached 1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year. CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2018 2017 January -0.586 -0.340 February -1.294 -1.030 March -0.956 -1.412 April -1.344 -0.506 May 0.191 -0.658 June 0.210 0.737 July 1.577 1.545 August 1.564 1.826 September 0.551 0.978 source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)