November 20, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Greek current account surplus shrinks in September, tourism revenues steady

    ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
showed a smaller surplus in September compared to the same month
a year ago on the back of a wider deficit in the balance of
goods, driven by a rise in oil imports, the Bank of Greece said
on Tuesday.
    Central bank data showed the surplus shrank to 551 million
euros from a surplus of 978 million euros in September 2017.
    At constant prices, exports of goods decreased by 1.8
percent, while imports of goods increased by 11.3 percent, the
bank said.
    Tourism revenues remained steady at about 2.4 billion euros.
    In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached
1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year.
       
 CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)  2018    2017
                                      
 January                      -0.586  -0.340
 February                     -1.294  -1.030
 March                        -0.956  -1.412
 April                        -1.344  -0.506
 May                           0.191  -0.658
 June                          0.210   0.737
 July                          1.577   1.545
 August                        1.564   1.826
 September                     0.551   0.978
 
source: Bank of Greece    

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou
Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
