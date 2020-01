ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece has mandated six banks as joint lead managers for a 15 year bond maturing in Feb. 2035, the Hellenic Republic said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The (syndicated) transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, it said. It mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan, it said. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou)