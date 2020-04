ATHENS, April 14 (Reuters) - Greece plans to issue a seven-year bond in the next coming hours, its finance minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday.

Athens said earlier on Tuesday it has mandated Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Societe Generale for the issue, which is due to mature in April 2027. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas)