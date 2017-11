ATHENS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Greek pension funds holding bonds worth about 6 billion euros will participate in a debt swap announced by the country on Wednesday, a central bank official told Reuters.

The Bank of Greece manages a big part of Greek pension funds’ assets.

Greece has invited private bondholders - holders of debt issued in 2012 in a haircut scheme - to trade them in for 5 new benchmark ones. The cut off date for the offer, which is voluntary, is Nov. 28.