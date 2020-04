ATHENS, April 14 (Reuters) - Greece has mandated banks for a new seven-year bond issue, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Societe Generale were appointed as joint lead managers.

The euro-denominated bond, due to mature in April 2027, will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, the announcement said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)