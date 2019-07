ATHENS, July 15 (Reuters) - Greece will issue a new seven-year bond “in the near future subject to market conditions”, authorities said on Monday.

The sovereign has mandated Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Société Générale as joint lead managers for the transaction, according to a regulatory filing to the Athens stock exchange. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou)