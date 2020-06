ATHENS/LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece opened books for a new ten-year bond issue, a lead manager told Reuters on Tuesday.

Guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 170/175 basis points.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan act as joint lead managers for the new issue, maturing in June, 2030. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)