EU's Dijsselbloem expects deal on Greek bailout next week- spokesman

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who plays a key role in the Greek talks, expected a "deal on the full completion of the second review" at the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg next week, his spokesman told Reuters.

A conclusion of the so-called second review of the 86 billion euros ($96 billion) bailout would include the unblocking of new loans for Athens, which are needed to pay debts due in July. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)