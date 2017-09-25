Greece on path to exit bailout, no more restrictions post-programme- Dijsselbloem

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Greece is on its way to exit its bailout programme and there will be no further conditions or restrictions after it ends apart from post-programme standard surveillance, Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

“There are no further conditions at the end of the programme, no further restrictions,” he said after a meeting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos in Athens.

Asked about Germany’s stance, a day after Angela Merkel secured a fourth term as Chancellor, he said he did not expect its position to change in Greek bailout negotiations. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)