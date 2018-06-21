FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:34 PM / in an hour

Deal on Greece improves medium-term sustainability of Greek debt - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - The President of the European Central Bank welcomed on Friday a deal reached by eurozone finance ministers on new debt relief for Greece and said the measures will improve the sustainability of the Greek debt “in the medium term”.

“We believe that the adoption of the set of debt measures agreed by the Eurogroup (of eurozone finance ministers) will improve debt sustainability in the medium term,” Mario Draghi said in a written statement.

He added that he welcomed “the Eurogroup’s readiness to consider further debt measures in the long term in case adverse economic developments were to materialise”. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)

