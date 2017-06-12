FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 2 months ago

Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 1.4 bln euros in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 1.4 billion euros, or 3.3 percent, in May compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 40.7 billion euros ($45.71 billion) from 42.1 billion at the end of April, the data showed.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official lenders.

Their dependence on the ELA emergency lifeline has declined since June last year when the European Central Bank reinstated banks' access to its cheap funding operations. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

