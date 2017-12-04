FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy expands at slower 0.3 pct q/q pace in third quarter
December 4, 2017 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek economy expands at slower 0.3 pct q/q pace in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded for a
third straight quarter in July-to-September but at a slower pace
than in the previous quarter, statistics service (ELSTAT) said
on Monday, upwardly revising data for the second quarter.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product
grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, at a slower compared
to 0.8 percent in April-to-June.
    The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.3
percent clip in the third quarter, decelerating from a 1.6
percent growth rate in the previous quarter.

*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      Q3 2017  Q2 2017   Q1 2017   Q4 2016   Q3 2016
GDP (q/q, pct)     0.3      0.8*      0.7*     -0.5*     0.6*
GDP (y/y, pct)     1.3      1.6*      0.4      -0.9*     1.2*
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

            
    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

