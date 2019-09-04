Greek economy grows 0.8% q/q in second quarter, expansion picks up

ATHENS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded in April-to-June with growth picking up from the first quarter, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product expanded by 0.8% in the second quarter compared to a 0.2% growth rate in January-to-March. The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.9% percent clip in the second quarter, accelerating from a downwardly revised 1.1% growth rate in the first quarter. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 GDP (q/q, pct) 0.8 0.2 -0.1 1.0* 0.0* GDP (y/y, pct) 1.9 1.1* 1.5 2.0* 1.5* ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)