Greek economy grows 0.8% q/q in second quarter, expansion picks up

    ATHENS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded in
April-to-June with growth picking up from the first quarter, the
country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product
expanded by 0.8% in the second quarter compared to a 0.2% growth
rate in January-to-March.
    The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.9%
percent clip in the second quarter, accelerating from a
downwardly revised 1.1% growth rate in the first quarter.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      Q2 2019  Q1 2019  Q4 2018  Q3 2018  Q2 2018
GDP (q/q, pct)     0.8      0.2     -0.1     1.0*     0.0*  
GDP (y/y, pct)     1.9      1.1*     1.5     2.0*     1.5*  
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)
