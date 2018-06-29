FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 29, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

German parliament approves Greece aid package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s parliament on Friday approved a financial aid package for Greece that is designed to ensure Athens can stand on its own feet after it exits a third bailout programme in August.

The parliament voted by a wide majority to approve the package of measures, which include extended maturities and deferred interest payments on many loans as well as a 15 billion euro cash injection.

The package, agreed by euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg last week, must be approved by national parliaments in several countries.

Greece has been living primarily on money borrowed from euro zone governments in three bailouts since 2010, when it lost market access because of a ballooning budget deficit, huge public debt and an inefficient economy and welfare system. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, writing by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.