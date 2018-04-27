FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:58 AM / in 2 hours

Greece doing far better than a few years ago - German FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Greece is in a much better position than a few years ago, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as Athens prepares to come off international financial aid.

Euro zone finance ministers will start discussions on Friday on Greece’s exit from eight years of international bailouts, focusing on how Athens wants to boost economic growth and finish the last reforms agreed with its creditors, officials said.

“There can be a much more optimistic view of Greece today than a few years ago,” Scholz said before the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday.

Greece is to return to market financing on Aug. 20, which would end more than eight years of living on cheap euro zone loans it got in return for painful reforms, after investors refused to lend to it in 2010 because of its ballooning deficit and debt. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
