FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 13, 2018 / 12:21 PM / in 3 hours

Greece wants bold Merkel embrace of Macron's euro zone plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel should be bolder in responding to French proposals to strengthen the euro zone, the Greek finance minister said in interview published on Wednesday, adding that concerns over Italy had highlighted the need to act.

Asked by German newspaper Zeit Online whether Europe needed a vision like that embodied in President Emmanuel Macron’s reform proposals or a more realistic approach favoured by Merkel, Euclid Tsakalotos said: “Whether it is realistic or not has to be determined.”

He added: “Just continuing as before will not solve the euro zone’s problems. Merkel could be bolder. And that would be good for Germany and for her legacy as a European politician.”

Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.