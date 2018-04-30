Greece aims to keep primary surplus at 3.5 pct/GDP until 2022

BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greece wants to keep a primary budget surplus — the balance before debt servicing — at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product until 2022, a presentation showed, signalling Athens expects the most generous of euro zone debt relief options.

The presentation, seen by Reuters, is the Greek growth strategy delivered by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Sofia last Friday.