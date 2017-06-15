FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
IMF hopes to reach solution on Greece with euro zone on Thursday
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 2 months ago

IMF hopes to reach solution on Greece with euro zone on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund hopes it can reach a solution for Greece at the end of a meeting with euro zone finance ministers on Thursday while respecting its principles, the Fund's Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

The IMF has been reluctant to join the latest euro zone bailout for Greece, the third one since the sovereign debt crisis started in 2010, until Greece implements agreed reforms and the euro zone spells out in more detail what debt relief it can offer Athens in 2018.

Greece has legislated the required reforms, but the euro zone has been reticent in providing more clarity on future debt relief measures, insisting these should be decided in 2018 and only if necessary.

Yet without the IMF's participation the euro zone would be unable to pay out the next tranche of loans to Greece, setting the country up for a default in July when it has to repay maturing debt.

"Hopefully differences will narrow enough so that it can help the process," Lagarde said on entering the talks with the ministers in Luxembourg.

"We commit money from the international community and we have to respect the functioning principles of the institution," Lagarde said. "We hope to have a good solution by the end of the meeting." (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.