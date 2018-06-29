FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 29, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Challenges remain to long term Greek debt sustainability -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greece exits its third international bailout in August but without further debt relief it may not be able to sustain market access in the long run, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Greece and its European partners agreed last week on a set of debt measures to help the country emerge smoothly from the programme. The deal significantly improved medium term debt sustainability but “longer prospects remain uncertain,” the IMF said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.