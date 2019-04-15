Greece to seek ESM consent for early repayment of IMF loans this week -source

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece plans to file a request this week seeking the euro zone bailout fund’s consent to the early repayment of expensive loans owed to the International Monetary Fund, a source close to the process told Reuters Monday.

Greece wants to repay about 3.7 billion euros in IMF loans, the source said. The European Stability Mechanism would have to be repaid the same amount, under Greece’s bailout terms, but is likely to waive this right. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alison Williams)