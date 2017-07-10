Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.9 pct in June, led by household equipment

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate slowed in June, statistics service data showed on Monday. The reading in June was 0.9 percent from 1.5 percent in May. Consumer prices were led lower by household equipment and health services. The data also showed the headline consumer price index decelerated to 1 percent year-on-year from 1.2 percent in the previous month. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes. Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC EU-harmonised 0.9 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.4 1.5 0.3 CPI y/y 1.0 1.2 1.6 1.7 1.3 1.2 0.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)