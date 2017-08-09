FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek consumer price inflation steady at 0.9 pct in July
August 9, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 7 days ago

Greek consumer price inflation steady at 0.9 pct in July

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate was steady in July, statistics service data
showed on Wednesday.
    The reading in July was 0.9 percent, unchanged from June.   
The data also showed the headline consumer price index was
steady at 1.0 percent year-on-year compared to the previous
month.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had
been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on
its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year
recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes.
    Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    Euro zone inflation was stable in July but its core measure,
which is closely watched by the European Central Bank, went up
to a four-year high against market expectations of a drop.
    Euro zone consumer prices were stable at 1.3 percent
year-on-year in July but core inflation, which excludes the two
most volatile components of unprocessed food and energy, went up
to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent in June.                
       
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    JULY  JUNE  MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN
EU-harmonised  0.9   0.9   1.5   1.6     1.7     1.4   1.5
CPI y/y        1.0   1.0   1.2   1.6     1.7     1.3   1.2
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

