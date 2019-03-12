Market News
Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 0.8 pct in February

    ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in February, statistics service
ELSTAT data showed on Tuesday.
    The reading was 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent in January. The
data showed that headline consumer price inflation also picked
up to 0.6 percent year-on-year from 0.4 percent in the previous
month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.

*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     FEB  JAN  DEC  NOV  OCT  SEPT  AUG
EU-harmonised   0.8  0.5  0.6  1.1  1.8  1.1   0.9
CPI y/y         0.6  0.4  0.6  1.0  1.8  1.1   1.0
------------------------------------------------
 source: ELSTAT    


 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
