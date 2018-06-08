FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018

Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 0.8 pct in May

    ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in May, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Friday.
    The reading in May was 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent in
April. The data showed the headline consumer price index rose to
0.6 percent year-on-year from zero percent in the previous
month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.

******************************************************
KEY FIGURES    MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN    DEC
EU-harmonised  0.8   0.5     0.2     0.4   0.2   1.0
CPI y/y        0.6   0.0    -0.2     0.1  -0.2   0.7
-----------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
