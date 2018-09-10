FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 0.9 pct in August

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated slightly in August, statistics
service ELSTAT data showed on Monday.
    The reading was 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent in July. The
data showed the headline consumer price index rose to 1.0
percent year-on-year, also picking up from 0.9 percent in the
previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH
EU-harmonised  0.9      0.8    1.0    0.8   0.5     0.2
CPI y/y        1.0      0.9    1.0    0.6   0.0    -0.2
-------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
