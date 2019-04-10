Market News
Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 1.0 pct in March

    ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in March, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Wednesday.
    The reading was 1.0 percent from 0.8 percent in February.
The data showed that headline consumer price inflation also
picked up to 0.9 percent year-on-year from 0.6 percent in the
previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    
*******************************************************
KEY FIGURES     MARCH  FEB  JAN  DEC  NOV  OCT  SEPT
EU-harmonised   1.0    0.8  0.5  0.6  1.1  1.8  1.1
CPI y/y         0.9    0.6  0.4  0.6  1.0  1.8  1.1
-------------------------------------------------------
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
