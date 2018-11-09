Market News
November 9, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 1.8 pct in October

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in October, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Friday.
    The reading was 1.8 percent from 1.1 percent in September.
The data showed the headline consumer price index rose to 1.8
percent year-on-year, also picking up from 1.1 percent in the
previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES    OCT  SEPT   AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY
EU-harmonised  1.8  1.1    0.9      0.8    1.0    0.8
CPI y/y        1.8  1.1    1.0      0.9    1.0    0.6
------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.