Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.2% in June

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate slowed in June, statistics service ELSTAT data showed on Wednesday. The reading was 0.2% from 0.6% in May. The data showed that headline consumer price inflation also decelerated to -0.3% year-on-year from 0.2% in the previous month. Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes. Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013 when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016. KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN EU-harmonised 0.2 0.6 1.1 1.0 0.8 0.5 CPI y/y -0.3 0.2 1.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 source:ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)