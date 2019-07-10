Market News
July 10, 2019 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.2% in June

    ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed in June, statistics service ELSTAT data
showed on Wednesday.
    The reading was 0.2% from 0.6% in May. The data showed that
headline consumer price inflation also decelerated to -0.3%
year-on-year from 0.2% in the previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    
    
 KEY FIGURES     JUNE  MAY   APRIL   MARCH  FEB   JAN
 EU-harmonised   0.2   0.6   1.1     1.0    0.8   0.5
 CPI y/y         -0.3  0.2   1.0     0.9    0.6   0.4
                                                  
 source:ELSTAT                                    
 
 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
