February 15, 2018 / 10:18 AM / in 14 hours

Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.2 pct in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed in January, statistics service ELSTAT data
showed on Thursday.
    The reading in January was 0.2 percent from 1.0 percent in
December. The data also showed the headline consumer price index
turned negative at -0.2 percent year-on-year from 0.7 percent in
the previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT
EU-harmonised  0.2   1.0   1.1   0.5   1.0
CPI y/y       -0.2   0.7   1.1   0.7   1.0
------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
