Market News
February 14, 2019 / 10:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.5 pct in January

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed in January, statistics service ELSTAT data
showed on Thursday.
    The reading was 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent in December.
The data showed the headline consumer price index also
decelerated to 0.4 percent year-on-year from 0.6 percent in the
previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.

**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     JAN  DEC  NOV  OCT  SEPT  AUG
EU-harmonised   0.5  0.6  1.1  1.8  1.1   0.9
CPI y/y         0.4  0.6  1.0  1.8  1.1   1.0
------------------------------------------------
 source: ELSTAT             

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below