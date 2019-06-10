Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.6% in May

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s annual EU-harmonised inflation rate slowed in May, statistics service ELSTAT data showed on Monday.

The reading in May was 0.6% from 1.1% in April. The data showed that headline consumer price inflation also decelerated to 0.2% year-on-year from 1.0% in the previous month.

Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.

Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013 when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.

************************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV EU-harmonised 0.6 1.1 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.6 1.1 CPI y/y 0.2 1.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 0.6 1.0 ———————————————————————————- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)