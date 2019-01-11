Market News
Greek consumer price inflation slows to 0.6 pct in December

    ATHENS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed in December, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Friday.
    The reading was 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent in November.
The data showed the headline consumer price index also
decelerated to 0.6 percent year-on-year from 1.0 percent in the
previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
       
**************************************************************
 KEY FIGURES       DEC   NOV    OCT   SEPT  AUG   JULY  JUNE
 EU-harmonised     0.6   1.1    1.8   1.1   0.9   0.8   1.0
 CPI y/y           0.6   1.0    1.8   1.1   1.0   0.9   1.0
                                                        
 source: ELSTAT                                         
                                                        
 

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
