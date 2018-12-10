Market News
Greek consumer price inflation slows to 1.1 pct in November

    ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed in November, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Monday.
    The reading was 1.1 percent from 1.8 percent in October. The
data showed the headline consumer price index decelerated to 1.0
percent year-on-year, slowing from 1.8 percent in the previous
month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
       
**************************************************************
    
 KEY FIGURES     NOV   OCT  SEPT  AUGUST  JULY  JUNE 
                 
 EU-harmonised   1.1   1.8  1.1   0.9     0.8   1.0  
                 
 CPI y/y         1.0   1.8  1.1   1.0     0.9   1.0  
                 
                 
 source: ELSTAT  
                 
 

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)
