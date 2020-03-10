Greek EU-harmonized inflation picks up to 0.4% in February

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation accelerated to 0.4% in February, statistics service ELSTAT data showed on Tuesday. The data also showed headline consumer price inflation down a clip to 0.2% from 0.9% in the previous month. During the debt crisis, Greece had been in a deflation mode based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes. Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013 when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016. Euro zone consumer prices rose more slowly in February than in January, as expected, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world depressed oil prices. Prices rose 1.2% year-on-year. ******************************************* KEY FIGURES Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct EU-harmonised 0.4 1.1 1.1 0.5 -0.3 CPI y/y 0.2 0.9 0.8 0.2 -0.7 ----------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)