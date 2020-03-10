Market News
March 10, 2020 / 10:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek EU-harmonized inflation picks up to 0.4% in February

    ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation accelerated to 0.4% in February, statistics service
ELSTAT data showed on Tuesday.
    The data also showed headline consumer price inflation down
a clip to 0.2% from 0.9% in the previous month.
    During the debt crisis, Greece had been in a deflation mode
based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    Euro zone consumer prices rose more slowly in February than
in January, as expected, as the spread of the coronavirus around
the world depressed oil prices. Prices rose 1.2% year-on-year.
            
    
*******************************************
KEY FIGURES     Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct
EU-harmonised   0.4  1.1  1.1  0.5  -0.3
CPI y/y         0.2  0.9  0.8  0.2  -0.7
-----------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
