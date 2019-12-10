Greek EU-harmonized inflation picks up to 0.5% in November

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate accelerated in November, statistics service ELSTAT data showed on Tuesday. The reading was 0.5% from -0.3% in October. The data also showed that headline consumer price inflation swinging to positive territory at 0.2% from -0.7% in the previous month. Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes. Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013 when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016. Euro zone inflation jumped to 1% in November from 0.7% in October. KEY FIGURES NOV. OCT. SEPT. AUG. JULY JUNE MAY EU-harmonised 0.5 -0.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.2 0.6 CPI y/y 0.2 -0.7 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 -0.3 0.2 source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)