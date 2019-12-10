Market News
Greek EU-harmonized inflation picks up to 0.5% in November

    ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in November, statistics service
ELSTAT data showed on Tuesday.
    The reading was 0.5% from -0.3% in October. The data also
showed that headline consumer price inflation swinging to
positive territory at 0.2% from -0.7% in the previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    Euro zone inflation jumped to 1% in November from 0.7% in
October.
   
 KEY FIGURES    NOV.  OCT.   SEPT.   AUG.    JULY   JUNE  MAY
 EU-harmonised  0.5   -0.3    0.2     0.1    0.4    0.2   0.6
 CPI y/y        0.2   -0.7   -0.1    -0.2    0.0    -0.3  0.2
 
source: ELSTAT      

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)
