Greek EU-harmonized inflation picks up to 1.1% in December

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate accelerated in December, statistics service ELSTAT data showed on Monday. The reading was 1.1% from 0.5% in November. The data also showed that headline consumer price inflation picked up to 0.8% from 0.2% in the previous month. Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes. Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013 when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016. Euro zone inflation jumped to 1.3% in December from 1.0% in November as energy prices rebounded and the cost of food products rose. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG EU-harmonised 1.1 0.5 -0.3 0.2 0.1 CPI y/y 0.8 0.2 -0.7 -0.1 -0.2 ---------------------------------------- Source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)