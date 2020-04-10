Greek EU-harmonized inflation slows to 0.2% in March

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to 0.2% in March, statistics service ELSTAT data showed on Friday.

The data also showed headline consumer price inflation down a clip to 0.0% from 0.2% in the previous month.

During the debt crisis, Greece had been in a deflation mode based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.

Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013 when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.

Euro zone inflation slowed sharply in March as an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia slashed energy prices and the coronavirus pandemic brought economic activity across the bloc almost to a halt.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.5% in March against February, decelerating from 1.2% annual growth in February. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)