July 10, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek June EU-harmonised inflation at +1.0 pct y/y vs +0.8 pct May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in June, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Tuesday.
    The reading in June was running at 1.0 percent from 0.8
percent in May. The data showed the headline consumer price
index rose by equal measure to 1.0 percent year-on-year from 0.6
percent in the previous month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    -----------------------------------------------------

 KEY FIGURES    JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH    FEB     JAN
 EU-harmonised  1.0    0.8   0.5     0.2      0.4     0.2
 CPI y/y        1.0    0.6   0.0     -0.2     0.1     -0.2
 
 (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
