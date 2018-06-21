IMF has reservations on long-term Greek debt sustainability - Lagarde

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed on Friday a deal on debt relief for Greece reached by Athens’ euro zone creditors saying it will improve debt sustainability in the medium term, but maintained reservations on the long-term.

“The additional debt relief measures announced today will mitigate Greece medium-term financing risks and improve medium term debt prospects,” the fund’s managing director Christine Lagarde told a news conference.

But she added that the fund will not join the bailout, which ends in August, as the time “has run out” and will assess the sustainability of the debt soon. She said the fund maintained “reservations” on the long term sustainability of the Greek debt, which is assessed until 2060. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)