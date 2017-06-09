Greek industrial output rises 1.0 pct y/y in April

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.0 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 10.1 percent increase in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 0.1 percent from the same month in 2016, while mining output rose 13.2 percent. Electricity production increased 3.7 percent. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT (%) Industrial +1.0 +10.1* +11.0 +7.1 +2.5 +2.1 +6.9 output y/y Manufacturing +3.7 +8.6 +6.1 +1.1 -1.9 +1.7 +7.2 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)