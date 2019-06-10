Greek industrial output declined 0.8% y/y in April

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined 0.8% in April compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 2.8% fall in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production shrank 0.2% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 16.4%. Electricity production rose 1.4% with water output down 5%.

*********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial -0.8 -2.8* 3.0 4.2 1.3 4.2 output y/y Manufacturing -0.2 -0.2 3.1 0.2 -0.2 5.3 output y/y —————————————————————————————- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)