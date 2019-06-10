Market News
June 10, 2019 / 9:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output declined 0.8% y/y in April

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined 0.8% in April compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 2.8% fall in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production shrank 0.2% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 16.4%. Electricity production rose 1.4% with water output down 5%.

*********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial -0.8 -2.8* 3.0 4.2 1.3 4.2 output y/y Manufacturing -0.2 -0.2 3.1 0.2 -0.2 5.3 output y/y —————————————————————————————- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below