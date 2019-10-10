Greek industrial output falls 0.6% y/y in August

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 0.6% in August compared to the same month last year, after a revised 1.7% fall in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 0.1% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 23.1%. Electricity production fell 0.8% with water output up 3.9%. KEY FIGURES (%) August July June May April March Industrial -0.6 -1.7 0.3 +0.2 +2.4 -0.6 output y/y Manufacturing 0.1 -1.9 +1.0 +2.1 -0.2 -0.2 output * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas)