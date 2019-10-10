Market News
October 10, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output falls 0.6% y/y in August

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 0.6%
in August compared to the same month last year, after a revised
1.7% fall in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
0.1% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell
23.1%. Electricity production fell 0.8% with water output up
3.9%.
  
    
 KEY FIGURES (%)  August  July    June   May    April   March
 Industrial       -0.6    -1.7    0.3    +0.2    +2.4   -0.6
 output y/y                                             
                                                        
 Manufacturing    0.1     -1.9    +1.0    +2.1  -0.2    -0.2
 output                                                 
 * revised

source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas)
