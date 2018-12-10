Market News
December 10, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output falls 1.1 pct y/y in October

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined
1.1 percent in October compared to the same month last year,
after a downwardly revised 1.8 percent increase in September,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. 
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
decreased 1.3 percent from the same month last year, while
mining output fell 4.8 percent. Electricity production rose 1.0
percent with water output down 3.0 percent.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     OCT    SEPT     AUG    JULY   JUNE    MAY   
(%)
Industrial      -1.1    1.8*    1.0*    2.0    1.2    1.7   
output y/y
Manufacturing   -1.3    1.3     2.9     4.1    0.9    0.3    
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT       

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.