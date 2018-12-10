Greek industrial output falls 1.1 pct y/y in October

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined 1.1 percent in October compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 1.8 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production decreased 1.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output fell 4.8 percent. Electricity production rose 1.0 percent with water output down 3.0 percent. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY (%) Industrial -1.1 1.8* 1.0* 2.0 1.2 1.7 output y/y Manufacturing -1.3 1.3 2.9 4.1 0.9 0.3 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)